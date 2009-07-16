HANNSpree's new animal TVs revealed

No-one can bash out a novelty telly like HANNSpree and here Pocket-lint can reveal the coming soon new animal-themed models due to be showcased at this year's IFA event in early September.

The new line of larger plush animal inspired TVs includes a zebra, giraffe, camel and polar bear and will no doubt be welcome in many a kid's bedroom.

As well as the new TVS, at IFA HANNSpree will be showcasing a "number of exciting new products" including digi-frames, its netbook and photo alarm clocks.

Chuckle - or groan - at the pics, and we'll bring you more from IFA, which Pocket-lint will be attending in force.