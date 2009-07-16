HANNSpree's new animal TVs revealed
| 1/4
No-one can bash out a novelty telly like HANNSpree and here Pocket-lint can reveal the coming soon new animal-themed models due to be showcased at this year's IFA event in early September.
The new line of larger plush animal inspired TVs includes a zebra, giraffe, camel and polar bear and will no doubt be welcome in many a kid's bedroom.
As well as the new TVS, at IFA HANNSpree will be showcasing a "number of exciting new products" including digi-frames, its netbook and photo alarm clocks.
Chuckle - or groan - at the pics, and we'll bring you more from IFA, which Pocket-lint will be attending in force.
PopularIn TV
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
Comments