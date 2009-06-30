  1. Home
AAXA P1 pico projector launches

AAXA P1 pico projector launches
With the claim of being the first pico projector to hit the market with onboard memory, AAXA has launched the P1.

That memory comes in the form of built-in 1GB flash memory with support for MP4, MP3, AVI, JPG and WMV while the projector also boasts a microSD card slot.

You can also hook it straight up to your gadgetry with iPod, PSP and VGA compatibility touted with the additional purchase of connecting cables.

Specs-wise, you're looking at a 640 x 480 resolution image, projected to up to 60-inches.

The projector offers a 12 lumen LED light source and contrast ratio comes in at 1000:1.

There are teeny 0.5 Watt speakers, but a headphone jack, so presumably you could send the sound through something with a little more bite.

Offering manual focus, the glossy black projector weighs in at 180 grams, measures 105 x 58 x 26mm and is on sale now for $239.

