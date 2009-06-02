  Pioneer launches BDP-LX52, BBDP-320 and BDP-120 Blu-ray players

Pioneer has introduced three new BD-Live Blu-ray disc players that it says "will provide ultimate interactive entertainment to the most discerning movie lovers".

All Profile 2.0 players, the BDP-LX52 is described as high-end, the BDP-320 mid-range and the BDP-120, entry level.

All players offer BD-Live support with the BDP-120 getting a two gigabyte flash drive for its USB port, while the BDP-320 and BDP-LX52 both feature internal memory.

BDP-320 and BDP-LX52 owners will be able to upgrade their player with the latest firmware updates directly via the Internet and offer Pioneer's KURO LINK video adjust system for auto set-up.

Able to handle 1080p 24 frames per second reproduction rate, sound-wise the players support digital audio formats DTS HD Master Audio Essential and Dolby TrueHD.

The Pioneer BDP-320 Blu-ray disc player will be available from June 2009 for £399.99, followed by the BDP-LX52 for £549.99 and BDP-120 in July priced at £269.99.