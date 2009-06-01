  1. Home
Wowwee Cinemin Swivel gets UK launch

The first of Wowwee's iPod-compatible multimedia pico projectors powered by Texas Instruments' DLP Technology has been announced for launch in the UK.

A CES launch from earlier this year, the Cinemin "Swivel" pico projector will go on sale in the UK in time for Christmas, with a September 2009 retail debut planned.

The Swivel is described as an affordable lightweight micro projector the size of a "candy bar", featuring 3 hours of battery life for movie watching, full volume control, and a unique adjustable 90-degree hinge for ceiling projection.

The Cinemin Swivel is designed to work with iPods and iPhones, as well as other "popular mobile devices" and is priced at £349.

There's no news as yet on a launch for the Cinemin Stick, or the Cinemin Station, also part of Wowwee's pico projector family.

