  Freesat celebrates first birthday

Freesat, the UK's subscription-free digital satellite TV service, celebrates its first birthday with the news that it's on track to hit the 400,000 sales mark after its first year.

With up to 70 hours of peak time HD programming shown on Freesat every week, there's been 3000 hours of BBC HD and ITV HD programming shown so far.

Freesat claims satisfaction for the new service with the stat that nine out of ten of its customers would recommend the service to a friend.

There are now over 140 channels now available to Freesat customers with no subscription, somewhat shy of the 200 promised by the end of 2008 when the service launched.

In comparison, Sky+HD recently announced it had hit the 1 million customers mark.

Freesat will be hoping for a boost in sales with the scheduled launch of the BBC iPlayer service due to the platform in the autumn.