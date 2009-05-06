  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Freesat celebrates first birthday

|
  Freesat celebrates first birthday
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Freesat, the UK's subscription-free digital satellite TV service, celebrates its first birthday with the news that it's on track to hit the 400,000 sales mark after its first year.

With up to 70 hours of peak time HD programming shown on Freesat every week, there's been 3000 hours of BBC HD and ITV HD programming shown so far.

Freesat claims satisfaction for the new service with the stat that nine out of ten of its customers would recommend the service to a friend.

There are now over 140 channels now available to Freesat customers with no subscription, somewhat shy of the 200 promised by the end of 2008 when the service launched.

In comparison, Sky+HD recently announced it had hit the 1 million customers mark.

Freesat will be hoping for a boost in sales with the scheduled launch of the BBC iPlayer service due to the platform in the autumn.

PopularIn TV
  1. Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
  2. Apple may one day offer music, TV and news streaming bundle
  3. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  2. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  3. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  4. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  5. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
Comments