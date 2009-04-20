  NHK World TV launches on Freesat

Freesat, the free-to-air digital satellite TV service, has announced the launch of the international news service NHK World TV from 21 April.

NHK World TV provides English language news, analysis and culture from a Japanese and Asian perspective to over 80 countries around the globe and is the international channel of Japan's national broadcaster NHK.

Makoto Harada, Director-General of the NHK World TV said: "The launch on Freesat will offer viewers in the UK a new way to enjoy NHK WORLD TV's unique, alternative perspective: your eye on Asia".

The new channel will automatically be added via viewer's Freesat digital boxes or integrated TVs, so no need to touch that knob, Freesat-ers.