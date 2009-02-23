Home cinema fans get six source HDMI media switch

The Satellite Shop has announced the availability of the new HDMI media switch for those who want to get connected.

The media switch allows you to connect multiple media sources to a single HDMI socket on any LCD, plasma TV or monitor allowing owners of the first flat screen TVs to connect more devices to their TV.

As well as extending your HDMI inputs, the unit upscales all signals on all inputs including analogue, to 1080P claiming to "optimise" the signal for any full HD 1080p screen.

The device interfaces and switches up to six sources, including 2x HDMI, 2x analogue (AV, S-video, or YUV) and 2x VGA inputs.

However, at £248.99 you might be better off putting the money toward an amp with a built-in switcher.