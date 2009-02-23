Home cinema fans get six source HDMI media switch
| 1/2
The Satellite Shop has announced the availability of the new HDMI media switch for those who want to get connected.
The media switch allows you to connect multiple media sources to a single HDMI socket on any LCD, plasma TV or monitor allowing owners of the first flat screen TVs to connect more devices to their TV.
As well as extending your HDMI inputs, the unit upscales all signals on all inputs including analogue, to 1080P claiming to "optimise" the signal for any full HD 1080p screen.
The device interfaces and switches up to six sources, including 2x HDMI, 2x analogue (AV, S-video, or YUV) and 2x VGA inputs.
However, at £248.99 you might be better off putting the money toward an amp with a built-in switcher.
PopularIn TV
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
Comments