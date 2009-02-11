  Odeon to offer 3D screens in 75 cinemas

Odeon, apparently Europe's largest cinema chain and the biggest outside the States, has become the latest to sign up to install 3D technology at its cinemas.

NEC Display Solutions has announced that its digital projectors are to be rolled out by Odeon in time for a string of forthcoming 3D Hollywood blockbusters.

Following trials in Hatfield, Odeon is to roll out NEC's 3D-capable NC1600s digital projectors at 75 of its 110 sites across the country.

Coming-soon 3D movies that Odeon customers should be able to catch in eye-popping 3D include Disney's Bolt and Monsters Vs Aliens.