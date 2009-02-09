SIM2 launches Solar Series LCDs

SIM2 has unveiled what it says is the latest in high-dynamic-range–enabled LCD flat-screen display technology with the new SIM2 Solar Series.

Featuring Dolby Vision technology, the £20k screens are due to be available in the second quarter of 2009.

The Solar Series offers a 47-inch LCD display using Dolby Vision technology that manages the LEDs behind the liquid crystal panel, selectively turning off the backlight behind black areas, for what's said to be "truly black" display.

In addition, the tech can also brighten certain areas too and the Solar Series display can handle 16-bit processing for HDR signals, producing 65,536 shades per colour.

The Full HD screens offer brightness of up to 4000 cd/m2 and "infinite" contrast ratio - SIM2 says it's over 1000000:1.