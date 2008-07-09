Channel 4 making game with developers Introversion
Independent UK developer Introversion has partnered up with Channel 4 to produce a new game, funded by the TV channel.
The game, Chronometer, has just finished pre-production. No word as yet quite what we can expect from the game, but designer Chris Delay says it is one of Introversion's long-standing ideas that has "been edited and revised and updated more times than any other".
"It's always been clear to us that it's not a project we could ever afford to make ourselves," wrote Delay on the Introversion blog. "So the project sat there in [the vaults] all this time, a fascinating thought experiment in ambitious game design and nothing more, until Channel 4 approached Introversion and asked us if we had any game ideas we'd like funding for."
Delay goes on to say that Chronometer now has "scripts, pictures, maps, flow charts, production plans, budgets, the whole lot", but its future as a full production is still not written in stone.
"Channel 4 funded an exploratory pre-production phase of three months work, which we have now almost completed," he said.
"Ultimately we don't know for certain if Chronometer will be going into full production - the conditions would have to be right for Introversion and for Channel 4, although they've been fantastic to work with during pre-production."
Previous games to come out of the Introversion studios are Darwinia and Defcon. Currently the team are working on the multiplayer for Multiwinia working as it should before it launches later in the year.
Fingers crossed for a full production of Chronometer though, they've got us all intrigued.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments