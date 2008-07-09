  Channel 4 making game with developers Introversion

Independent UK developer Introversion has partnered up with Channel 4 to produce a new game, funded by the TV channel.

The game, Chronometer, has just finished pre-production. No word as yet quite what we can expect from the game, but designer Chris Delay says it is one of Introversion's long-standing ideas that has "been edited and revised and updated more times than any other".

"It's always been clear to us that it's not a project we could ever afford to make ourselves," wrote Delay on the Introversion blog. "So the project sat there in [the vaults] all this time, a fascinating thought experiment in ambitious game design and nothing more, until Channel 4 approached Introversion and asked us if we had any game ideas we'd like funding for."

Delay goes on to say that Chronometer now has "scripts, pictures, maps, flow charts, production plans, budgets, the whole lot", but its future as a full production is still not written in stone.

"Channel 4 funded an exploratory pre-production phase of three months work, which we have now almost completed," he said.

"Ultimately we don't know for certain if Chronometer will be going into full production - the conditions would have to be right for Introversion and for Channel 4, although they've been fantastic to work with during pre-production."

Previous games to come out of the Introversion studios are Darwinia and Defcon. Currently the team are working on the multiplayer for Multiwinia working as it should before it launches later in the year.

Fingers crossed for a full production of Chronometer though, they've got us all intrigued.