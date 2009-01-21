Quantum of Solace's Blu-ray launch announced
The high-octane action of Quantum of Solace has been announced as coming to a Blu-ray or DVD player near you on 23 March 2009.
From MGM and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, the most recent Bond flick broke records, including the biggest Friday opening of all time in the UK.
Quantum of Solace is the 22nd film in the James Bond franchise, starring Daniel Craig in his second Bond outing as well as Dame Judi Dench, Giancarlo Giannini and Jeffrey Wright.
The movie gets a Blu-ray disc and two-disc special edition DVD launch packed with special features, although it appears no BD-Live goodies for the Profile 2.0 player owner.
The special features include a "Bond on Location" 24-minute special, the "Another Way to Die" music vid from Jack White & Alicia Keys and five featurettes as well as crew files and trailers.
The Blu-ray backers will be hoping for some sky-high stats for the Blu-ray version's sales figures for a high profile boost for the platform - we'll bring you more nearer the time.
