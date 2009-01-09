Pioneer launches BD-Live Blu-ray players
At CES, Pioneer has launched the new BD-Live Blu-ray disc players "for entertainment junkies".
The BDP-120 and BDP-320 models, as well as the Elite-branded BDP-23FD get either expandable or built-in memory to deliver BD-Live out of the box.
The BDP-120 will come with a 1GB flash drive, while the BDP-320 and Elite BDP-23FD both feature 1GB of internal on-board memory.
An integrated USB port in all three players allows connection to flash drives while the Ethernet connection lets owners upgrade their player with the latest firmware updates.
With all models offering Pioneer's 1080p True24FPS, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD bitstream output, the BDP-23FD gets professional-grade digital audio decoders and 7.1-channel analogue output.
The Pioneer BDP-120 and BDP-320 models as well as the Elite BDP-23FD will begin shipping in the States in summer 2009 with pricing to be determined.
