GreenPeak low power remote controls head for CES

A new range of ultra low power remote controls are one of the greener gadgets debuting at the 2009 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

GreenPeak, the company behind the gizmos, said in a statement that it "will be rolling out a new robust and reliable wireless radio technology for home remote control devices".

It suggests the remotes are so low power you'll never need to change the batteries during their lifetime.

It's not clear yet whether GreenPeak will be promoting the remotes under its own name or another consumer electronics brand. The Netherlands-based firm said its technology works using radio frequency at extremely low power.

GreenPeak was founded by Cees Links, a former member of Wi-Fi Alliance, and the company was recently picked by the World Economic Forum as one of its Technology Pioneers for 2009.

