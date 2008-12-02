Sim2 C3X LUMIS HOST launched

Sim2 today showed off their latest addition to the C3X line: the C3X LUMIS HOST.

The projector is aimed at the AV professional and with a price tag of £25k that seems about right. "It’s aimed at the serious AV enthusiast, screening rooms and small cinemas", a Sim2 spokesperson told us.

Sitting at the core of the projector are three Texas Instruments DarkChip4 DLP chips to deliver pin sharp high-definition content, with a contrast ratio of "greater" than 35,000:1 and a 3000 ANSI Lumen rating. You'll get an image from 50 to 300 inches on the diagonal.

But the reference grade projector is only half the story - the real meat of the sandwich is in the offboard HOST.

The HOST (high-definition optical signal transfer) contains professional grade video processing and an abundance of connectivity and yes, as the name suggests, it connects to the projector via a three-line fibre optic cable. This move, Sim2 tells us, allows the HOST to be located up to 250 metres away from the projector without suffering the signal losses you’d find with other cables.

There is no shortage of connection options either, with no less than six HDCP-compliant HDMI, HD-SDI, LAN as well as Component, Composite, S-Video, RGB and DVI connections.

If you have a spare £25k, and a projector-less basement cinema, you should be able to get it later in December.