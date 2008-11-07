Pioneer LX010BD Blu-ray Home Cinema system hits UK

Pioneer has confirmed the launch in the UK of the LX01BD Blu-ray Home Cinema system, which is first announced in June.

The new system, which is available in shops from this week for around £2000 aims to offer the "ideal counterpart" to the Award winning Kuro range of televisions.

The LX01BD incorporates a profile 1.1, offers a native playback of 1080p resolution and HDMI Deep Colour support, which enables a wide range of colour tones and smooth transitions.

Elsewhere you get two HDMI connections in and one out allowing to you connect other devices like a PS3 or Sky HD.

On the sound front the LX01BD has an integrated 5.1 channel amplifier and comes with compact dodecahedron technology derived satellite speakers that promise to generate sound fields in all directions. The system features two combined front/centre speakers and two rear speakers, which can also be positioned in the front. You also get a subwoofer-receiver with dual-drive subs to enable more powerful handling of lower frequencies.

According to Pioneer the LX01BD is capable of processing the latest audio formats DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD.

Controlled either via an LCD touchscreen remote or the unit itself the system also supports KURO LINK, which allows consumers to use the remote control of their KURO flat screen TV to operate the system’s main functions.