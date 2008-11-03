Western Digital launches WD TV

Western Digital, best known for its storage drives, has now come up with a new solution for home cinema fans.

WD TV is a media player that turns files from USB drives, digital cameras, camcorders and portable media players into HD content.

It plays music, videos and photos, and includes Full HD (1080p) video playback and navigation.

To use WD TV, all user have to do is connect up their file source and then you're ready to play, and you also get a remote control to navigate through Western Digital's specifically designed UI.

WD TV reads MPEG1/2/4, WMV9, AVI (MPEG4, Xvid, AVC), H.264,

MKV, MOV (MPEG4, H.264), JPEG, GIF, TIF/TIFF, BMP, PNG

MP3, WMA, OGG, WAV/PCM/LPCM, AAC and FLAC files.

It does not, however, support movie and music downloads from iTunes Store, Cinema Now, Movielink, Amazon Unbox, and Vongo.

It is 40 x 100 x 125mm and weighs 302.5g.

WD TV will set you back £78.99.