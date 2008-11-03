Western Digital launches WD TV
Western Digital, best known for its storage drives, has now come up with a new solution for home cinema fans.
WD TV is a media player that turns files from USB drives, digital cameras, camcorders and portable media players into HD content.
It plays music, videos and photos, and includes Full HD (1080p) video playback and navigation.
To use WD TV, all user have to do is connect up their file source and then you're ready to play, and you also get a remote control to navigate through Western Digital's specifically designed UI.
WD TV reads MPEG1/2/4, WMV9, AVI (MPEG4, Xvid, AVC), H.264,
MKV, MOV (MPEG4, H.264), JPEG, GIF, TIF/TIFF, BMP, PNG
MP3, WMA, OGG, WAV/PCM/LPCM, AAC and FLAC files.
It does not, however, support movie and music downloads from iTunes Store, Cinema Now, Movielink, Amazon Unbox, and Vongo.
It is 40 x 100 x 125mm and weighs 302.5g.
WD TV will set you back £78.99.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
Comments