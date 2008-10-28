  1. Home
JVC last to stop production of standalone VHS players

JVC has stopped producing VHS video cassette players and will end global sales of such machines when existing inventories run out.

The other major Japanese manufacturers have already stopped producing standalone VHS players, so JVC's exit is said to "bring the curtain down" that era of the VCR market.

Since debuting in 1976, more than 900 million VCRs have been produced worldwide, and JVC has sold more than 50 million of those units.

Stats from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association show that although 6.41 million VCRs were shipped in Japan in 2000, the number had dwindled to 280,000 units by 2007.

