Blu-ray Association predicts Blu Christmas

The Blu-ray Disc Association reports that "sell-in indicators for Blu-ray products are proving more positive than even the most optimistic sales forecasts and market analyst reports".

"We have good reason to predict that this Q4 sales period will see the Blu-ray Disc revolution take hold in US mainstream markets and we will witness strong sales performance in every other geographical region", said Victor Matsuda, chairman of the BDA global promotions committee.

"It’s all about consumer awareness – the abundance of choice in players and the awesome line-up of movie titles that Blu-ray offers mainstream home entertainment fans."

Matsuda reports that in North America Blu-ray Disc movie sales are running around four times higher than at the same time last year, when HD DVD was still in the market, competing as a next-gen disc format.

