Sanyo's new 4LCD projector - the PLC-XP200L

Sanyo is claiming to have set a new benchmark in projector technology with its new 4LCD line-up.

The first model to use the technology is the PLC-XP200L.

4LCD is an update of 3LCD, but adds an additional Liquid Crystal Colour Control Device to create a Quadrive projector, which also boasts the Active Maintenance Filter System.

Sanyo explains: "By managing the yellow light used within the optical engine, the device extends the available colour space and accuracy of the projector by 20%, while new optical components improve the efficiency of the projector to deliver remarkable levels of brightness".

The first Quadrive model, the PLC-XP200L offers 7000 ANSI lumens of brightness, and has inorganic LCD panels that deliver a contrast ratio of 2200:1.

The Auto Maintenance Filter (AMF) system automatically replaces the projector’s air filter when required, "increasing the interval between maintenance cycles and reducing the cost of ownership of the projector".

Once all filters of the system have been used the projector can be reloaded with a new filter cartridge by the user.

You also get horizontal and vertical lens shift as well as horizontal and vertical keystone correction, while the projector can also be positioned throughout a 360 degree rotation.

The PLC-XP200L comes with five optional lenses ranging from a fixed short throw lens to a long throw zoom lens, and is also compatible with lenses previously available with SANYO’s XP range of projectors.

We don't have a price as yet.