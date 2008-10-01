  TerraTec launches satellite TV cards for your PC

TerraTec has launched its first ever line-up of TV cards designed specifically to get satellite TV to your PC.

The Cinergy S PCI and Cinergy S2 PCI HD are TV cards which have to be connected up via a cable with the digital LNB from your satellite dish.

Once plugged in - both cards can receive content from your satellite dish and send it to your PC, and, if it's the Cinergy S2 PCI HD you opt for, this will include HD content.

You can also record content either to watch from your PC or burn onto CD using the record button or the timer or even remote programming via the Internet.

The computer will then boot up from standby or sleep mode precisely when the chosen television show begins and then saves it on your hard drive automatically.

If you use the cards in conjunction with TerraTec Home Cinema software, you also get automatic optimisation of aspect ratio, picture-in-picture function, Dolby digital (AC3) recording, teletext and subtitles, and user-defined favourites lists (genre, location), multi-tuner support, and a tool to remove blocks of commercials.

The Cinergy S PCI is available for £39.99 and the Cinergy S2 PCI HD for £59.99.