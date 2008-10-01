RealNetworks faces lawsuit over RealDVD
|
RealNetworks' RealDVD software is about to become the subject of a lawsuit with major studios unhappy with the release.
Disney, Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner are reported to be about to sue the software company for the DVD ripping solution.
Said to be "100% legal" when launched, the programme copies a DVD to a user's computer, leaving enough DRM in place so it can't be copied again or uploaded.
But, the major studios say this does violates their copyright and are due to begin the process to get an injunction on sales of the app, an unnamed source has told the AP.
