  RealNetworks launches RealDVD

RealNetworks has launched a DVD ripping solution that allows users to back-up their DVD collection - without breaking any copyright laws.

RealDVD is software that lets DVD owners copy the DVD's content to their PC, in around 20 minutes apparently, with a "watch and save" option too.

With the claim that it's 100% legal, RealNetworks has designed the software so that users can only copy a DVD to one PC, laptop or portable hard drive, so the movie cannot be transferred to another machine, or uploaded, thus keeping the copyright holders happy.

Available for Windows-based machines only, the software costs around $50 with licences for additional machines priced at $20 each.