  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

RealNetworks launches RealDVD

|
  RealNetworks launches RealDVD
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

RealNetworks has launched a DVD ripping solution that allows users to back-up their DVD collection - without breaking any copyright laws.

RealDVD is software that lets DVD owners copy the DVD's content to their PC, in around 20 minutes apparently, with a "watch and save" option too.

With the claim that it's 100% legal, RealNetworks has designed the software so that users can only copy a DVD to one PC, laptop or portable hard drive, so the movie cannot be transferred to another machine, or uploaded, thus keeping the copyright holders happy.

Available for Windows-based machines only, the software costs around $50 with licences for additional machines priced at $20 each.

PopularIn TV
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Walmart might launch Netflix-like streaming service later this year
What is DC Universe and which shows and comics will it offer?
Now TV adds third-party Hayu Pass to platform, could it be start of something bigger?
Do VPNs work with Netflix and which is the best virtual private network for Netflix steaming?
Amazon 4K Smart TV on the cards for UK, Freeview HD tuner and Fire TV built in
Comments