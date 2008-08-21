  UK needs HD education

LG is trying to mobilise the tech industry to teach the population about high def technology.

The electronics giant carried out a survey of 1000 people over the age of 16 in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In lengthy telephone interviews earlier this month they were asked how much they know about HD television and to describe their experiences of it.

And the results are a tad embarassing...

Apparently a quarter of those interviewed don't understand what high definition is, while, a less surprisingly, 80% of people don't know the difference between HD Ready 1080p and HD Ready.

The survey also found that 62% of Brits still don't own an HD TV, and we seem to be put off by the tech jargon - especially the difference between HD Ready and HD.

The survey also found that peeps in Yorkshire and Humberside have the lowest understanding of what HD is with 30% of people surveyed believing that owning a TV with an HD Ready logo or a digital box would automatically make all content high definition.

And half of the respondents in this area thought that retailers used specially tuned high-definition TVs to provide product demonstrations as the content quality wasn't as good when they got it home - when in fact they were not watching HD content.

At the other end of the scale was Wales where 90% of those interviewed knew how HD content is produced and viewed.