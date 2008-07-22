  Freesat to add 18 more channels

Freesat, the free-to-air digital satellite TV service, has announced the addition of 18 new channels launching in late-July and early-August.

The first set of channels, launching Thursday 24 July, features a range of entertainment, news, shopping and gaming channels, including Zone Horror, Zone Reality, The Fight Network, Inspiration - and - Russia Today.

The second set, to launch Friday 1 August, consists of popular radio stations, including Capital Radio, XFM, Classic FM and the newly launched NME Radio.

This follows the launch of a whole host of BBC and ITV regional variants with more choice promised "this year and beyond".