Freesat to add 18 more channels
|
Freesat, the free-to-air digital satellite TV service, has announced the addition of 18 new channels launching in late-July and early-August.
The first set of channels, launching Thursday 24 July, features a range of entertainment, news, shopping and gaming channels, including Zone Horror, Zone Reality, The Fight Network, Inspiration - and - Russia Today.
The second set, to launch Friday 1 August, consists of popular radio stations, including Capital Radio, XFM, Classic FM and the newly launched NME Radio.
This follows the launch of a whole host of BBC and ITV regional variants with more choice promised "this year and beyond".
PopularIn TV
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
Comments