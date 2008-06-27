  Pioneer unveils new Kuro HD LCD flat screen TVs

Pioneer has unveiled three Kuro-branded HD LCD TVs - the 32-inch KRL-32V, 37-inch KRL-37V and 46-inch KRL-46V.

All of the new models feature an upscale design and come with a high-contrast front filter, three HDMI ports and 100Hz processing.

Design-wise - the new launches boast a brushed titanium finish, under-mounted speakers and thin profile with a slim bezel.

The KRL-32V and KRL-37V rest upon a matte removable black swivel stand that provides a 15-degree swivel.

Both models can be operated by a hidden set of buttons on top, or using an aluminium preset remote control.

Pioneer adds that the trio deliver "HD ready 1080p", 100Hz processing and a front filter that "enhances contrast, colour definition and sharpens the picture".

It adds: "An automatic backlight adjustment function results in enhanced black levels and deep, accurate colours, while an additional ambient light sensor optimises on screen images according to the brightness of the room".

The series boasts a viewing angle of 176 degrees from top to bottom and from left to right.

The 32-inch KRL-32V and 37-inch KRL-37V LCD TVs will be available in August while the 46-inch version will start shipping later this year.

No prices as yet.