Imax is going digital
Imax is to open its first ever digital only cinema venues in a move mooted to be one of the most significant in the company's history.
The new cinemas will open Stateside - with two in Washington and one in Baltimore.
Three more will open in August in Philadelphia.
The new openings are part of a wider plan to switch from 70mm film to a digital system of projection.
Imax expects to have digital systems deployed at 50 sites by the end of this year, with the ultimate goal of converting its 296 owned or equipped venues in 40 countries.
"In 2006, we averaged about 35 new theater signings a year. In the last seven months, we signed 173 new theaters", Imax co-chairman and co-CEO Rich Gelfond told Reuters.
"That's because of the launch of the digital product."
In separate news - Imax has signed a deal this year with DreamWorks Animation that includes Imax distribution of the upcoming "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" as well as the studio's first three 3-D titles, starting with "Monsters vs. Aliens" on 27 March 2009, "How to Train Your Dragon" in November 2009 and "Shrek Goes Fourth" in May 2010.
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
Comments