"Rescue Your Videotapes" launches
|
MAGIX has announced the launch of "Rescue Your Videotapes".
With this "video rescue package" you can back up your VHS and all other tape formats onto your PC or directly to DVD - and add animated menus if you so wish.
With the cry to "save your precious recordings" from VHS cassettes, the MAGIX Rescue Your Videotapes package contains Movies on DVD 7 and the USB video converter, and claims to work in just a few clicks.
It works by plugging the USB video converter into your PC and VCR, starting up MAGIX Movies on DVD 7 and, as the saying goes, Robert is your father's brother.
The complete package is available in retail stores now for £50.
