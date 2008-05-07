  Pioneer launches Bonus View Blu-ray players

Pioneer has announced the Elite BDP-05FD and Pioneer BDP-51FD BonusView Blu-ray Disc players in the States.

Featuring picture-in-picture interactivity and a redesigned platform that claims to significantly improves overall performance, both players support 12-bit video digital-to-analog converter (DAC) whilst 12-Bit Deep Color is new to this generation of models.

With Pioneer's 1080p / True 24 frames per second video output, the two models claim to offer smooth performance and greatly reduced image judder.

Thanks to the PureCinema Deinterlacer DVDs can be scaled to a 1080p resolution for improved picture quality and compatibility with HDTVs.

The new players are said to be two of the industry's first to support all advanced audio formats, with the ability to decode Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus, DTS HD and DTS HD Master high resolution audio formats.

Professional quality Wolfson Digital Audio Converters (DACs) in the new players claim to ensure the highest level audio performance that sound engineers intended audiences to experience.

Pioneer says the BDP-05FD and BDP-51FD have robust builds with high quality parts, a centre loading tray which helps reduce vibration as well as dedicated audio and video boards for smooth operation and playback of discs.

The Pioneer Elite BDP-05FD and BDP-51FD BonusView Blu-ray Disc players will go on sale in the States this summer for suggested prices of $799 and $599, respectively. UK deets not yet revealed.