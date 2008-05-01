  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Blu-ray sales dramatically down

|
  Blu-ray sales dramatically down
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

NPD Group retail sales tracking data released this week show sales of Blu-ray standalone players have decreased drastically since the beginning of the year.

Standalone Blu-ray player unit sales in the States dropped a whopping 40% from January to February and saw just a 2% increase between February and March, according to NPD.

Unsurprisingly sales of the now obsolete HD DVD standalone players sales also dropped dramatically seeing a 65% decrease.

But these Blu-ray stats are being considered surprising by some who assumed now the format war has been won, consumers would feel happier to splash the cash on a next-gen player, the price of which averages out at $400 in the US.

NPD suggests that consumers are not making the leap to Blu-ray as DVD is "good enough" for most - in the same time period that Blu-ray sales dropped, upconverting DVD players sales have actually increased 5%.

PopularIn TV
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Comments