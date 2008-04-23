  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

BenQ launches W20000 and W5000 projectors

|
  BenQ launches W20000 and W5000 projectors
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

BenQ has expanded its full 1080p HD projector lineup with the introduction of two new "cinema class" projectors, the W20000 and W5000.

Featuring BenQ's "Senseye" technology, Texas Instruments' 1080p DLP DMD chipset, and HQV video processor at a 20000:1 contrast ratio for the W20000 and 10,000:1 for W5000 the models claims to have the tech to offer a full 1080p HD experience.

Both projectors feature four viewing modes (Cinema, Dynamic, Standard, and Photo) and three memory slots for consumers to calibrate their own preferred settings.

Noise levels come in at 25dB, each model offers two HDMI slots while Texas Instruments' BrilliantColor and Philips' ViDi lighting technology with the display brightness at 1200 ANSI lumens means BenQ promise good, bright colour reproduction.

Both models are on sale in the UK now, the W20000 costs £2,499 while the W5000 is £1399.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  2. Loewe adds 65-inch model to Bild 3 TV family
  3. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  4. Dolby and Odeon announce plans for Dolby Cinema UK rollout
  5. Sky to give cricket the 4K treatment, starting with England T20 and ODI matches
  1. All 4 now supports Google Assistant voice control
  2. Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
  3. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  4. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
Comments