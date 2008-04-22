Hitachi's ultra-thin LCD TV to launch in UK

Comet are to be the one of the first retailers in the UK to stock what's being called Europe's thinnest television.

The "next generation" in LCD technology from Hitachi offers an "ultra-thin" LCD flatscreen with a super-slim 35mm profile (minus the bezel) that is around one-third the depth of a conventional flatscreen.

As well as being thin, the Hitachi ultra-thin is ultra-light, weighing in at 10.9 kilos.

Head of brown goods at Comet, Bill Moir comments: "TV's just keep getting thinner and customers have fully embraced the change from the big black boxes of yesteryear - 95% of all the TVs we now sell are flatscreen".

"We expect this new technology to fly off the shelves as

people clamour to get their hands on this ground-breaking new bit of kit."

The 1080 HD 32-inch model (UT32MH70) will go on sale in-store and online in May for £1299.99.