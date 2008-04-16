  1. Home
Hauppauge launches Freesat TV tuner

|
1/2  

Hauppauge Digital has added a USB2 satellite tuner to its range. The WinTV Nova-S USB2 allows owners to enjoy free-to-air satellite TV, including the coming soon Freesat, in a window or full screen, and can also be linked to a card reader to give access to subscription channels.

Aimed as an add-on for PCs in households that already have a satellite dish installed, the tuner supply plugs into a spare USB socket and connects to the satellite socket to give digital TV and radio on a bedroom or study PC.

Freesat, a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, will be launched before the summer, offering over 80 free-to-air digital TV and radio channels with more channels to be added later in the year.

The package includes the Nova-S USB2, USB cable, Hauppauge's ergonomic remote control, the WinTV viewing and EPG software and WinTV Scheduler to schedule TV recordings once, daily or weekly.

Available immediately for £79.99, visit Hauppauge's site for more info on system requirements, etc.

