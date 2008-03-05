  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Doro offers HandleEasy 321rc super simple remote

|
1/2  
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

In a recent survey conducted by Swedish consumer electronics company Doro, it was found that almost half of Brits (45%) find television remotes confusing.

Unsurprisingly, this was also much higher (63%) in audiences aged 60 and over.

The survey, that also found that every second Brit only uses a maximum of six remote buttons, happily coincides with the launch of a super simple remote from said company.

The Doro HandleEasy 321rc is specifically designed for a senior audience and people with limited dexterity, but is also perfect for anyone who craves a simple remote
control, free from the many extra fiddly buttons we barely ever use.

The HandleEasy 321rc learns the functions you want to allocate to each button and controls any remote control television, stereo or radio.

The Doro HandleEasy 321rc remote control, on sale from Argos now, costs £19.99.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Samsung NU8000 TV review: A solid mid-ranger for under £1000
HQ Trivia now has an Apple TV app so you can play on the big screen
You can now download Virgin Media shows to your phone or tablet
Virgin Media gets back Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Comments