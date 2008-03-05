Doro offers HandleEasy 321rc super simple remote

In a recent survey conducted by Swedish consumer electronics company Doro, it was found that almost half of Brits (45%) find television remotes confusing.

Unsurprisingly, this was also much higher (63%) in audiences aged 60 and over.

The survey, that also found that every second Brit only uses a maximum of six remote buttons, happily coincides with the launch of a super simple remote from said company.

The Doro HandleEasy 321rc is specifically designed for a senior audience and people with limited dexterity, but is also perfect for anyone who craves a simple remote

control, free from the many extra fiddly buttons we barely ever use.

The HandleEasy 321rc learns the functions you want to allocate to each button and controls any remote control television, stereo or radio.

The Doro HandleEasy 321rc remote control, on sale from Argos now, costs £19.99.