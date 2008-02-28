  Format war still on claims new HD disc maker

The makers behind forgotten HD format VMD thinks that now Toshiba has thrown in the towel on HD DVD it has a chance of becoming the defacto HD format of choice for consumers against Blu-ray.

In a press release sent to Pocket-lint, New Medium Enterprises, the company behind the format believes that Toshiba's exit effectively leaves two successors to DVD: Blu-ray and VMD in the hope that the format war is still raging on.

"All indications are that VMD can fill the void left by HD-DVD for a hungry production industry and rapidly growing HD-screen enabled consumer market", says Michael Solomon, Chairman of NME, Inc.

"The way is now clear for VMD to be embraced by the industry, our technology is robust and our format is clearly equal to the quality required to deliver a true HD experience for the consumer at a price they are prepared to afford", Interim CEO Geoff Russell added.

The company believes that even though all the major Hollywood studio apart from Dreamworks have announced that they are going Blu it still has a chance. The company claims its VMD (Versatile Multilayer Disc) will display a full high-definition format 1080p on a DVD at an affordable price.

We will keep you posted.