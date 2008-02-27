  1. Home
Siemens launches HDMI-enabled set top box

  Siemens launches HDMI-enabled set top box
Siemens is set to offer a digital satellite receiver with an HDMI interface, the Gigaset M383 S CI, aimed at owners of HD ready flat-panel screens.

This set-top box is HD ready and offers pictures with a resolution of 1080dpi, and what's described as excellent colour fidelity and sound quality for satellite reception of TV and radio programs.

In addition to superior picture quality, intelligent scaling software and loss-free signal transmission via HDMI, another notable feature of the M383 that Siemens wants to highlight is its ease of use.

What's described as a clear, intuitive menu includes a 7-day electronic program guide, the teletext function and a "Favourite List".

Complete with remote control, the box will go on sale in Germany and France soon, with a TBC UK launch planned later this year.

