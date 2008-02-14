HANNSpree launches low cost 42-incher

HANNspree has launched the 42-inch AT XV LCD TV that company says couples a comprehensive range of features with a user-friendly interface in a stylish design.
The television boasts a viewing angle of 178 degrees, brightness of 500cd/m2, contrast ratio of 1500:1 and an 8ms refresh rate.
The new AT XV features a built-in digital tuner delivering the full Freeview channel line up and two HDMI connections supporting HDCP allowing it to partner with the latest PVRs or HD disc players.
HANNspree’s new 42-inch AT XV TV, part of the XV range, is available to buy now from Misco for £649.
Main Features:
Screen Size: 42-inches
Resolution: 1366 x 768 (WXGA)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Brightness: 500cd/m²
Contrast Ratio: 1500:1
Response Time: 8ms
Viewing Angle: 178º/178º
TV Tuner Input: 2x (1x Analogue/1x DVB-T)
Ports: S-Video input, Composite CVBS input, Component input, HDMI input x2 (HDCP), VGA input, Scart input x2, PC audio input, Composite, Coaxial and Component Audio input, earphone output
Teletext: 250 pages
Speakers: 2x 15W
VESA Wall Mountable: 400mm x 200mm