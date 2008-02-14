HANNSpree launches low cost 42-incher

HANNspree has launched the 42-inch AT XV LCD TV that company says couples a comprehensive range of features with a user-friendly interface in a stylish design.

The television boasts a viewing angle of 178 degrees, brightness of 500cd/m2, contrast ratio of 1500:1 and an 8ms refresh rate.

The new AT XV features a built-in digital tuner delivering the full Freeview channel line up and two HDMI connections supporting HDCP allowing it to partner with the latest PVRs or HD disc players.

HANNspree’s new 42-inch AT XV TV, part of the XV range, is available to buy now from Misco for £649.

Main Features:

Screen Size: 42-inches

Resolution: 1366 x 768 (WXGA)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 500cd/m²

Contrast Ratio: 1500:1

Response Time: 8ms

Viewing Angle: 178º/178º

TV Tuner Input: 2x (1x Analogue/1x DVB-T)

Ports: S-Video input, Composite CVBS input, Component input, HDMI input x2 (HDCP), VGA input, Scart input x2, PC audio input, Composite, Coaxial and Component Audio input, earphone output

Teletext: 250 pages

Speakers: 2x 15W

VESA Wall Mountable: 400mm x 200mm