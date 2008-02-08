  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news

Pioneer goes white with Shiro Kuro

Pioneer has announced that it is launching a limited edition white version of its award winning plasma television range, the Kuro.

The set, which will be called the Shiro Kuro, will come with a 50-inch screen and offer the same performance and spec as a standard model.

1080p comes as standard as well as an impressive contrast ratio that promises blacker than black blacks.

Pioneer say that the image can be "adjusted to you and your home with utmost precision with the push of a button".

The "Intelligent Brightness Control" takes into account the lighting conditions in the room but also the image on the screen.

Why Shiro? It means white in Japanese.

No official RRP but expect to pay around £3300, a premium of around £1000 on the standard model, when it becomes available later this year.

