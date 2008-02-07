  1. Home
Archos Media Club coming to UK

Archos is to go up against Apple's Movie Download store in the UK with the launch of a service called the Archos Media Club.

The service, which is currently available in France will offer customers who sign up to the service two films a month from a massive catalogue of movies.

Currently the company offers comedies, adventure films, documentaries, and adult movies for download.

Tony Limrick, MD of Archos said at the launch of its Archos TV+ product in London this week that it was talking to a number of studios to offer the content in the UK.

Users will be able to watch the films on their TV or on their PMP player.

The service will work independently of the Archos Content Portal.

We will keep you posted.

