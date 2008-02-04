  HD DVD: 61% of Pocket-lint readers say just give up

The format war between the two rival next-gen high definition disc formats, Blu-ray and HD DVD, has been a long and hard fought one.

With recent developments leading commentators to declare HD DVD dead, we thought it would be interesting to see what the tech-savvy Pocket-lint readership thought on the matter.

When we asked the Pocket-lint readers, "Should HD DVD just give up?" the result was a strong 61% in favour of Toshiba throwing in the towel.

However, despite recent stats showing Blu-ray has the edge, Toshiba show no signs of giving up this battle just yet, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint for all the format war developments as they happen.