  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

HD DVD: 61% of Pocket-lint readers say just give up

|
  HD DVD: 61% of Pocket-lint readers say just give up
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

The format war between the two rival next-gen high definition disc formats, Blu-ray and HD DVD, has been a long and hard fought one.

With recent developments leading commentators to declare HD DVD dead, we thought it would be interesting to see what the tech-savvy Pocket-lint readership thought on the matter.

When we asked the Pocket-lint readers, "Should HD DVD just give up?" the result was a strong 61% in favour of Toshiba throwing in the towel.

However, despite recent stats showing Blu-ray has the edge, Toshiba show no signs of giving up this battle just yet, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint for all the format war developments as they happen.

PopularIn TV
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Comments