Mirai launches 32- and 42-inch LCD televisions

Mirai has launched two new LCD TVs, the 42-inch DTL-742E600 and the 32-inch DTL-832E600.

The 42-inch DTL-742E600 delivers a full HD experience with a 1920 x 1080 native resolution and 1080p support while the 32-inch DTL-832E600 supports 1080p via the HDMI input.

Both models offer a black cabinet with brushed aluminum and can be wall or stand mounted.

Mirai's unique ChroMax circuitry claims to enrich colour pallets, sharpen images and acts to eliminate blur from moving images and action shots.

The two screens have been tested by the DTG and are licensed to use the Digital Tick logo. They each have a built in digital TV tuner and are Freeview ready. Both models also have a common interface slot for TopUp TV.

The 42-incher retails at around £740 while the 32-inch models will set consumers back about £360.