  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Mirai launches 32- and 42-inch LCD televisions

|
1/2  
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

Mirai has launched two new LCD TVs, the 42-inch DTL-742E600 and the 32-inch DTL-832E600.

The 42-inch DTL-742E600 delivers a full HD experience with a 1920 x 1080 native resolution and 1080p support while the 32-inch DTL-832E600 supports 1080p via the HDMI input.

Both models offer a black cabinet with brushed aluminum and can be wall or stand mounted.

Mirai's unique ChroMax circuitry claims to enrich colour pallets, sharpen images and acts to eliminate blur from moving images and action shots.

The two screens have been tested by the DTG and are licensed to use the Digital Tick logo. They each have a built in digital TV tuner and are Freeview ready. Both models also have a common interface slot for TopUp TV.

The 42-incher retails at around £740 while the 32-inch models will set consumers back about £360.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
  2. How to watch England in the World Cup semi-final online
  3. Virgin Media TV customers get 4K BT Sport for free very soon
  4. What is Amazon Prime and why you should get it today
  5. Get 3 months of paid Amazon Prime Video channels for free
  1. BT TV App Extra introduces offline and Smart TV viewing for catch-up content and more
  2. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  3. You can watch Wimbledon or the World Cup in 4K HDR on this £59 Roku stick
  4. Amazon plans to expand channel line-up on Amazon Video, should Sky, BT and Virgin Media be worried?
  5. Sony A8F TV review: Perfect processing lacks the brightness of its OLED competitors
Comments