CES 2008: Pioneer launches two slim DVD players

Pioneer has launched two slim DVD players at CES in Las Vegas that promise upscalling capabilities and a host of multimedia capabilities.

The DV-310 and DV-410V DVD players will offer upscaling to 1080p while a front panel USB port on both players gives consumers the ability to enjoy music, photos or video stored on a USB key in high quality.

The two new Pioneer DVD players will also be able to play DVD-R/RW, +R/RW, CD-R/RW, SVCD and VCD, as well as WMA and MP3 compressed audio files burned to a disc or saved to a USB flash drive.

Both players also have official DivX certification.

A superior video experience is promised via Pioneer's PureCinema 2:3 Progressive Scan technology and you'll get Dolby Digital and DTS decoding for 5.1 surround sound as well.

The Pioneer DV-410V will also be made available in June 2008 at a suggested price of $99, while the Pioneer DV-310 is also available in silver and will begin shipping in May 2008 for a suggested price of $69.

Pioneer has yet to set a price or availability date in the UK. We will keep you posted.

