CES 2008: JVC launch iPod TV

JVC has announced four new LCD televisions complete with an iPod docking station that allows users to watch video content on their iPod directly on the television.

The new JVC P-Series launched at CES in Las Vegas, includes the 32-inch LT-32P679, 42-inch LT-42P789, 47-inch LT-47P789 and the 52-inch LT-52P789. The LT-32P679 is a 768p model, while the others offer 1080p resolution.

According to JVC when an iPod is docked, a menu appears on the TV screen for selecting music, music shuffle or video playback.

Those feeling lazy will be pleased to know that the iPod can be controlled from the TV’s remote, which includes a circular keypad with a control scheme that mimics the iPod’s control wheel.

During video playback, low resolution files, such as internet videos, can be displayed in a small screen mode. Higher resolution video can be shown in nine aspect modes at full screen.

On the TV front, the new models will come with three HDMI inputs, two component inputs, one S-video input, SPDIF input and an analog audio output for sending sound from an iPod or the TV through a home theater system.

Expect the new models to hit the shops from March 2008.