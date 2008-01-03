  1. Home
WirelessHD 1.0 spec announced

  WirelessHD 1.0 spec announced

WirelessHD has announced it has completed the development of the first wireless specification for high-definition baseband video transmission and will present the format in early 2008.

WirelessHD or "WiHD" is a wireless high definition digital interface standard operating in the unlicensed and globally available 60GHz frequency band and will be the first consumer application of 60GHz technology.

It is suitable for a wide range of devices including televisions, HD disc players, set-top boxes, camcorders, gaming consoles, adapter products, as well as other devices.

The WirelessHD group is currently made up of Intel, LG, Matsushita (Panasonic), NEC, Samsung, SiBEAM, Sony and Toshiba. It faces competion from other wireless technologies, such as UWB, but has the biggest industry backers.

