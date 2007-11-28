  Black Friday pushes HD DVD over 750,000 mark in the US

A "landmark" Black Friday through major retail chains has pushed the amount of dedicated HD DVD players in the States over the 750,000 mark, the North American HD DVD Promotional Group has announced.

This data is based on retailer reports and other point of sale data, and includes standalone set-top players as well as the Xbox 360 HD DVD player.

"HD DVD continues to gain momentum and market share with consumers", said Ken Graffeo, executive vice president of HD strategic marketing for Universal Studios Home Entertainment, and co-president of the HD DVD Promotional Group.

"With more than four weeks left for holiday shopping, HD

DVD is turning out to be a perfect consumer electronics gift."