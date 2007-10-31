D-Link DSM-330 DivX Connected HD Media Player announced

D-Link has announced the DSM-330 DivX Connected HD Media Player, "the world’s first DivX Connected consumer electronics device".

We've reported on DivX Connected before - the D-Link DSM-330 DivX Connected HD Media Player is a wireless digital media adaptor that lets users stream HD-quality DivX videos, photos and music from their PCs to their TVs.

It also enables access to online media and services, and allows users to customise their experience with third party plug-ins.

D-Link claims the DSM-330 features a fast, intuitive remote-controlled TV interface, and comes bundled with DivX software for users to easily convert their videos into the DivX format.

The DSM-330 comes with all necessary cables, including Ethernet, SCART, component video and HDMI. An easy set-up wizard guides the user through connecting the DSM-330 to the network, optimising performance for the user’s TV, and setting up and scanning media files available on the user’s network.

It supports wired or 802.11g networks and requires Microsoft Windows XP or Vista on either a PC or an Intel-based Mac.

The retail price of the DSM-330 is £129.99, and it's available to pre-order now at Amazon - the exclusive UK retail partner.