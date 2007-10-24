Five Download service to get major overhaul
Five is set to "radically revamp" its video-on-demand service, Five Download, early in the new year, a "senior" source reports.
Five Download currently offers a small selection of popular Five shows up to 7 days before they are broadcast, but is said to lag behind rival channel's offerings.
The new service will be ad-supported, for both PCs users and Pay-TV platforms and will offer a catch-up service and archive.
"We are in the middle of building phase two for our VoD presence", a senior Five source told Brand Republic.
"We are building out a broader consumer offer that will cover a range of models from paid-for to free ad-supported. We will have a combination of catch-up and archive content."
