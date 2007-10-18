  1. Home
Best Buy to stop selling analogue TVs in the States

|
As the end of the analogue broadcast era draws near Stateside (as well as here in the UK) Best Buy, America's largest consumer electronics retailer, has announced that they have pulled all remaining analogue television products from store shelves and will only sell digital video tuners in the future.

Best Buy is the first retailer to publicly announce an exit from the analogue television business in the US. Stores were instructed to stop selling these products on October 1, 2007.

"We are committed to helping people understand the digital television transition, and exiting the analog video business is one way we can help avoid confusion", said Mike Vitelli, senior vice president of electronics for Best Buy.

