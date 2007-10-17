Evesham's new True HD Alqemi LCD televisions

Evesham's new 37-inch and 42-inch Alqemi VX True HD LCD TVs offer a full 1080p high definition viewing experience.

Evesham claims precision colour reproduction and the resolution combine to offer "vibrant, staggering" HD pictures.

The sets offer Nicam 3D panoramic stereo sound and a standard analogue tuner and a built-in digital tuner.

Certified as ready for the digital switchover by the Digital Tick logo, each 1080p VX delivers the full Freeview channel line up, DVB-T radio and red button interactive services as well as a Picture in Picture (PiP) function.

There's two HDMI ports as well as two SCART connections and, from a green perspective, each TV uses 0.96watts consumption whilst in standby mode.

Whist stocks last purchasers will be supplied with a free upscaling DVD player that supports MP3, JPGs and DivX playback.

The new 1080p Alqemi VX TVs are from £650, available now direct from Evesham and include a 2-year in-home swap out warranty.