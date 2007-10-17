Evesham's new True HD Alqemi LCD televisions
Evesham's new 37-inch and 42-inch Alqemi VX True HD LCD TVs offer a full 1080p high definition viewing experience.
Evesham claims precision colour reproduction and the resolution combine to offer "vibrant, staggering" HD pictures.
The sets offer Nicam 3D panoramic stereo sound and a standard analogue tuner and a built-in digital tuner.
Certified as ready for the digital switchover by the Digital Tick logo, each 1080p VX delivers the full Freeview channel line up, DVB-T radio and red button interactive services as well as a Picture in Picture (PiP) function.
There's two HDMI ports as well as two SCART connections and, from a green perspective, each TV uses 0.96watts consumption whilst in standby mode.
Whist stocks last purchasers will be supplied with a free upscaling DVD player that supports MP3, JPGs and DivX playback.
The new 1080p Alqemi VX TVs are from £650, available now direct from Evesham and include a 2-year in-home swap out warranty.
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments