Epson launches the EMP-TWD10 home entertainment projector

Epson has announced the launch of the EMP-TWD10, an HD Ready (720p) Home Entertainment Centre for instant big screen enjoyment of films, sport and video games.

Epson promises that the easy installation process means you simply need to plug it in, insert your DVD and within a couple of seconds you could be watching your favourite film.

Easily connected to your computer, games console, digital camera or USB memory storage device, the EMP-TWD10 comes complete with its own 80-inch home cinema wide screen which rolls up easily for storage when not in use.

Five different colour modes suit different room settings and the EMP-TWD10 will project a 60-inch image from less than 1.5 metres away and offers four stereo speakers.

The EMP-TWD10 is available now for £850.

