  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Media Extenders for Vista due before Christmas in the US

|
1/2  

More info has been revealed about Microsoft's new Media Extenders for Windows Vista.

Extenders allow users to stream content from Microsoft Windows Media Center to their televisions, in the same way that Apple TV does for Macs.

Linksys revealed two products which should hit the US market in time for the "holidays".

The Media Center Extender with DVD Player (the DMA2200, $350) combines an upscaling DVD player with a dual-band Wireless-N Extender for Windows Media Center.

A smaller form factor, or for those who are happy with their existing DVD kit, comes in the form of the Linksys Media Center Extender (the DMA2100, $300) which delivers the Extender part without the DVD player.

As was previously announced, a high-end Niveus Media model, the Niveus Media Extender - EDGE is expected to be available in early November. Pricing has not yet been announced.

As well as standalone devices, Microsoft also announced that the Extender technology will be incorporated in HP’s current line of MediaSmart high-definition televisions.

The HP MediaSmart LCD HDTV, currently available in 42-inch and 47-inch sizes, will support Extender for Windows Media Center technology through an optional software download, expected to be available in early 2008.

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments